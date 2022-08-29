Electric car catches fire on Interstate 91

An electric car caught fire Saturday on Interstate 91 in Putney.
An electric car caught fire Saturday on Interstate 91 in Putney.(Courtesy: Putney Firefighters Association)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - An electric car caught fire Saturday on Interstate 91 in Putney.

The blaze broke out in an older Chevy Bolt EV.

The Putney Firefighters Association says they poured water on the lithium-ion battery pack to cool it off and extinguish the fire.

No one was injured.

Members of the Westminster Fire Department and Vermont State Police assisted in the emergency.

The firefighters association warns that lithium-ion battery smoke and fires are highly toxic and dangerous, and they say electric car owners must call for 911 help as soon as possible if they spot smoke.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

