Expert advice on carving spectacular jack-o’-lanterns

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - They’re looking ahead to fall and Halloween at the Champlain Valley Fair.

The spooky celebration is still two months away, but if you’re looking to impress your trick-or-treaters, you could take a cue from sculptor Greg Grady when it comes to your jack-o’-lantern.

Grady says it all starts with picking the right pumpkin.

“Something that’s heavy in weight, you know, generally means is a thick wall, if you’re going to do something three-dimensional. If you’re not going to do something three-dimensional, if you’re just gonna paint on it, draw on it, maybe some etchings, you can do a small pumpkin. But knowing your pumpkin, what you can do with it-- that’s somewhere to start,” Grady said.

He says the tools you use are also key.

Watch the video to see all the advice Greg Grady gave our Darren Perron.

