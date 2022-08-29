Inmate death at Southern State Correctional Facility

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Springfield, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate has been found dead at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Vermont State Police are investigating the circumstances of the death. The inmates name is not being released until family is notified. The inmate was discoverfed dead in his cell Sunday just after 3 pm, but officials say the circumstances of the death are not suspicious. An autopsy will be performed to learn the cause of death.

