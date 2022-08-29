It’s all about the kids Monday at the Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair turns 100 this year, but Monday at the fair is all about being young. It’s Kids Day! And many children arrived prepared for a full day of fun.

Feehan and Edwyn Cate showed up at the fair with a plan: food, fun rides and farm animals were on the brothers’ agenda.

Kids Day means just $4 gets children 5-12 admission all day. And with the to-do list for the Cate boys, they might need it! The 7- and 5-year-old are trying to squeeze in as much summer fun before the school bells ring again at Summit Street School in Essex.

Here’s what they told our Darren Perron.

