It’s all about the kids Monday at the Champlain Valley Fair

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair turns 100 this year, but Monday at the fair is all about being young. It’s Kids Day! And many children arrived prepared for a full day of fun.

Feehan and Edwyn Cate showed up at the fair with a plan: food, fun rides and farm animals were on the brothers’ agenda.

Kids Day means just $4 gets children 5-12 admission all day. And with the to-do list for the Cate boys, they might need it! The 7- and 5-year-old are trying to squeeze in as much summer fun before the school bells ring again at Summit Street School in Essex.

Here’s what they told our Darren Perron.

