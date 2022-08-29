Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Low fuel supplies in the U.S. Northeast are raising concerns that an extreme weather event could cause supply disruptions.

The Department of Energy says diesel fuel and heating oil are over 60% below the five-year average in New England.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is convening a meeting of regional governors after Labor Day to discuss the situation. She is also urging governors to take whatever steps they can to shore up supplies.

An industry representative says the situation should improve in September and October.

