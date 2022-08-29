Monster trucks put on a show in Essex Junction

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - They’re popular especially with the kids, Monster Trucks! The big rigs were revving their engines and scaling the obstacles at the Fairgrounds at Essex Junction Sunday to the delight of lots of kids and adults alike. Thousands of people were in attendance, and drivers say the enthusiastic crowd made the day special.

“Today was a very good day , good show, didnt break anything, big crowd here today, sold out from what i heard, it really puts it behind you and gives you a little extra bulk to go out there and hit things harder,” said Joe Jenkins a Monster Truck driver.

They also say they’re excited for the rest of what the Champlain Valley Fair has to offer.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santa's Village employee seriously injured after falling from ride platform, officials say.
Worker seriously injured at New Hampshire amusement park
A Burlington motorist is facing multiple charges after police say he sideswiped into a police...
Man charged with negligent operation after sideswiping police cruiser
Police Lights MGN
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing
The National Weather Service in Burlington brings in new meteorologist
Meet the newest National Weather Service meteorologist in Burlington
VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on...
Driver runs red light, causing crash in Lyndon

Latest News

KOREAN NATURAL FARMING
Vermonters explore Korean natural farming
Vermonters explore Korean natural farming
Monster trucks put on a show in Essex Junction
Waffle Wagon
Waffle Wagon introduced in Cambridge