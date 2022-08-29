Monster trucks put on a show in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - They’re popular especially with the kids, Monster Trucks! The big rigs were revving their engines and scaling the obstacles at the Fairgrounds at Essex Junction Sunday to the delight of lots of kids and adults alike. Thousands of people were in attendance, and drivers say the enthusiastic crowd made the day special.

“Today was a very good day , good show, didnt break anything, big crowd here today, sold out from what i heard, it really puts it behind you and gives you a little extra bulk to go out there and hit things harder,” said Joe Jenkins a Monster Truck driver.

They also say they’re excited for the rest of what the Champlain Valley Fair has to offer.

