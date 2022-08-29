NH expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility, vaccination locations

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is expanding monkeypox vaccine...
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is expanding monkeypox vaccine eligibility and vaccination locations. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is expanding monkeypox vaccine eligibility and vaccination locations.

There are new chances to get the monkeypox vaccine in New Hampshire.

The state has clinics in Belmont, Concord, Dover, Keene, Littleton, Manchester, Nashua and Portsmouth.

The state says interested patients should contact their health care provider first for a referral.

To be eligible for the vaccine in New Hampshire you have to live, work or have your primary health care provider in the Granite State.

Click here for all the details.

