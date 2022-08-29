Residents divided on plans to clean up old Corinth copper mines

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in Corinth have until the end of the week to submit public comments on plans to clean up three defunct copper mines in town.

The old copper mines off the Richardson Road in Corinth were classified as a Superfund site in 2004. Now, many years later, plans are underway to clean them up.

“The mining was in the 1800s,” said Rick Cawley, the chair of the Corinth Select Board.

What was left behind was an environmental mess. So much so, that the Environmental Protection Agency classified the Pike Hill Copper Mine Site as a Superfund site and is preparing to cover the cleanup costs that right now are upward of $20 million.

“I guess the first quarter-mile or half-mile, there are two streams that come off there and they are completely dead,” Cawley said.

The mines in Corinth are part of what’s known as Vermont’s “copper belt.” The Elizabeth mine in Strafford has already been cleaned up and plans are moving forward at the Ely Mine in Vershire.

But not everyone in Corinth supports the current proposal.

“Go ahead and clean it because it’s nature and we should. But that cleanup has to consider the impacts on the people who live here,” said Brad Caswell, who lives near the mines.

Caswell has owned a home on the Richardson Road since the mid-1980s. He’s concerned about two-plus years of truck traffic up and down the road.

“I think they need to reduce the traffic dramatically and increase on-site application of various chemicals to control the quality of the leachate coming off the site. Ten-thousand trucks is just going to overwhelm this little community,” Caswell said.

EPA officials say the mines pose no risk to human health, and town officials say the inconvenience caused by cleanup is a real concern. However, they also say doing nothing is not a good alternative.

“The Superfund has identified the most polluted sites in the United States. We have one in town here,” Cawley said.

Public comment on the cleanup will be taken until Sept. 2. The EPA plans to incorporate those public comments into its cleanup design plans.

