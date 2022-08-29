Social media sensation ‘Koda the Fluff’ visits WCAX

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A famous and fluffy visitor stopped by the WCAX studios on Monday to say hello.

“Koda the Fluff” is a 7-year-old Pomeranian who lives in Florida.

Her owner, Jena McKinstry, is from Vermont and wanted to bring Koda by while they were in town.

In her little red car, Koda makes visits to hospitals and nursing homes, and sometimes local businesses. She also does public safety videos with local police departments.

Koda has amassed quite a social media following in the past year or so and has been featured on TV.

“The minute Koda started doing videos in her car, it’s just gone crazy. Social media was just a huge hit, especially with everyone all over the world that just need something positive. There’s so much negativity out there in the world. And so Koda just brings a breath of fresh air, something fun. I mean everyone knows dogs sit around sleeping all day, so I figured she needed a job. Something useful-- cheering people up,” McKinstry said.

The WCAX team posed for photos and gave Koda treats before she hit the road back to Florida.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.