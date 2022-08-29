Students issue report on racial discrimination in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont students hope a new report will spur change at the state level to make the state more inclusive.

The Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network is made up of high school and college students working to promote anti-racism education in Vermont schools.

They published a new report outlining the history and prevalence of discrimination in health care, housing, education and criminal justice systems.

Students who worked on the report say they want more education about racism and discrimination in schools.

“Our country has a long history of racism from slavery to segregation to police brutality which still happens today. We feed these problems by not educating people. We’re in a continuous cycle of racism until we stop accepting and start changing, starting with education,” said Emily Maikoo, a sophomore at Mount Anthony Union High School.

The Vermont Legislature will continue its work surrounding racial justice next legislative session.

In November, Vermonters will also vote on a Constitutional amendment that will officially ban all forms of slavery.

And this fall, lawmakers will revisit whether to roll back qualified immunity for police.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.