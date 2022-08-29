Target’s car seat trade-in event is coming back soon

The biannual trade-in event has seen 1.97 million car seats recycled since 2016, resulting in...
The biannual trade-in event has seen 1.97 million car seats recycled since 2016, resulting in 29.6 million pounds of recycled material.(sergeyryzhov/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target’s biannual car seat trade-in event is coming soon.

From Sept. 11-24, you can bring an old, expired, or damaged car seat to Target and receive a 20% coupon for a new car seat, stroller, or select baby gear. The coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 8.

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, to create new products such as plastic buckets, steel beams, and carpet padding.

The biannual trade-in event has seen 1.97 million car seats recycled since 2016, resulting in 29.6 million pounds of recycled material.

Target said the event is one way the company is working toward its goal of zero waste in U.S. operations by 2030.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at an amusement park in New Hampshire was seriously injured after suddenly falling...
Worker seriously injured at New Hampshire amusement park
The Clarendon Fire Department was called in Friday night to help save dozens of animals from a...
Clarendon farm loses 30 cows in barn collapse
A Burlington motorist is facing multiple charges after police say he sideswiped into a police...
Man charged with negligent operation after sideswiping police cruiser
In this photo provided by Joseph Viger, Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi poses for a picture at a...
Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont
Police Lights MGN
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing

Latest News

Low fuel supplies in the U.S. Northeast are raising concerns that an extreme weather event...
Low heating fuel inventories cause concern in New England ahead of winter
Researchers at the University of Vermont are calling heat the silent killer and they want to...
UVM researchers analyze impact of heat on people in small cities
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
A famous and fluffy visitor stopped by the WCAX studios on Monday to say hello.
Social media sensation ‘Koda the Fluff’ visits WCAX
MM
Social media sensation 'Koda the Fluff' visits WCAX