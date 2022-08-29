UVM researchers analyze impact of heat on people in small cities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers at the University of Vermont are calling heat the silent killer and they want to know if cities and towns could be built differently to make people less susceptible to the heat.

NOAA is funding a UVM study to analyze the impact heat has on people who live in small cities.

To do that, UVM’s Transportation Research Center put out a survey hoping people will report how heat impacts their daily life.

They say from that data they can learn how people living in different areas are affected by the heat.

“Contributions of things like the built environment to people’s vulnerability within their communities. So some people might live in a place where there’s a lot of asphalt and actually have a higher risk than their neighbors,” said Elizabeth Doran, a UVM research assistant professor.

The study will also look at how Vermonters learn about extreme heat warnings and what strategies they use to keep cool.

