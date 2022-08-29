UVM researchers analyze impact of heat on people in small cities

Researchers at the University of Vermont are calling heat the silent killer and they want to...
Researchers at the University of Vermont are calling heat the silent killer and they want to know if cities and towns could be built differently to make people less susceptible to the heat.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers at the University of Vermont are calling heat the silent killer and they want to know if cities and towns could be built differently to make people less susceptible to the heat.

NOAA is funding a UVM study to analyze the impact heat has on people who live in small cities.

To do that, UVM’s Transportation Research Center put out a survey hoping people will report how heat impacts their daily life.

They say from that data they can learn how people living in different areas are affected by the heat.

“Contributions of things like the built environment to people’s vulnerability within their communities. So some people might live in a place where there’s a lot of asphalt and actually have a higher risk than their neighbors,” said Elizabeth Doran, a UVM research assistant professor.

The study will also look at how Vermonters learn about extreme heat warnings and what strategies they use to keep cool.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at an amusement park in New Hampshire was seriously injured after suddenly falling...
Worker seriously injured at New Hampshire amusement park
The Clarendon Fire Department was called in Friday night to help save dozens of animals from a...
Clarendon farm loses 30 cows in barn collapse
A Burlington motorist is facing multiple charges after police say he sideswiped into a police...
Man charged with negligent operation after sideswiping police cruiser
In this photo provided by Joseph Viger, Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi poses for a picture at a...
Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont
Police Lights MGN
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing

Latest News

Low fuel supplies in the U.S. Northeast are raising concerns that an extreme weather event...
Low heating fuel inventories cause concern in New England ahead of winter
A famous and fluffy visitor stopped by the WCAX studios on Monday to say hello.
Social media sensation ‘Koda the Fluff’ visits WCAX
MM
Social media sensation 'Koda the Fluff' visits WCAX
Some Vermont students hope a new report will spur change at the state level to make the state...
Students issue report on racial discrimination in Vermont