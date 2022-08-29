Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson

Micah Boutin
Micah Boutin(Courtesy: Lebanon Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire.

Lebanon Police say Micah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely set fire to the maintenance building at 5 Meadowbrook Village in West Lebanon.

Firefighters were called Sunday just after 1:15 a.m. for a building fire with an explosion.

Several departments helped put out the fire. No one was injured.

Boutin was arrested later Sunday by police in Hartford.

He will be extradited to New Hampshire to answer the arson charge.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

