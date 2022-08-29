Vermonters explore Korean natural farming

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Promoting sustainable farming with a focus on soil health and regeneration , that is the goal of Korean natural farming.

“There’s a lot of farmers here that are now involved either in conventional farming but still uses tilling and chemical applications, which I think we’re all waking up to recognizing is not a healthy way to go about things,” said Mayaan Kasimov an educator & soil health consultant.

Korean natural farming is an organic agricultural practice that uses indigenous microorganisms to produce fertile soils without the use of herbicides and pesticides. Experts of the method say the practice leads to healthier environments and crops.

“If you support the soil, which is essentially the planet’s digestive system, and give it what it needs to digest things and move nutrients and trace minerals around, then plants can then finally uptake all that stuff in the right way and absorb it into their fruits,” said Kasimov.

The farming classes were held by rural Vermont, a local grassroots organization that empowers farmers to uptake small scale farming which is something that is still very challenging for most because of large agribusiness.

“I feel like it’s important to empower people to take matters into their own hands, create the things that they need to create to better feed their communities, their families, their homes grow food that actually has nutritional density in it,” said Kasimov.

Along with being more sustainable, the method can also alleviate pockets.

“Ultimately can save people a lot of money too, by creating all their own things with minimal inputs, minimal investment of time and money,” said Kasimov.

People in attendance say that learning Korean natural farming has given them new insights on their own farming techniques.

“Using machinery is just super intrusive and it feels invasive when you’re doing it and it’s necessary in some ways that some farmers want to farm but to me like as I’m getting older it’s like building my baby just having a garden it’s it’s important, I think about the benefits of practices like Korean Natural Farming, which is like very minimal disturbance to the soil and to the land,” said Morgan Pratt, a farmer at Fat Sheep Farm & Cabins

And say they’re proud to be able to take their farming in a greener direction

“It’s just a great tool to have and to couple with other resources and other tools to try to try to mitigate climate responsibility and be a good citizen of the world and to your local community, " said Pratt.

