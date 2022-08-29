Vt. brewery helps celebrate 100 years of Champlain Valley Fair

A veteran-owned Vermont brewery is quenching people's thirst with a special brew celebrating...
A veteran-owned Vermont brewery is quenching people's thirst with a special brew celebrating 100 years of the Champlain Valley Fair.(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Suds are helping to celebrate the Champlain Valley Fair.

Monday is Military Appreciation Day at the fair and a veteran-owned Vermont brewery is quenching people’s thirst with a special brew.

14th Star Brewing in St. Albans relabeled its taphouse golden ale to CVE Century Ale, honoring 100 years of the fair.

This is just a test run for a new brew for next year that will highlight agriculture in Vermont.

“We wanted to be able to bring this to the fair this year. It’s a wonderful beer that’s very accessible for all the palates out there. And we wanted to kind of start seeding the opportunity where next year we’re going to make a special beer for this fair using all local malts, all local hops, and use it to kind of drive awareness to the fact that you can make great beer with local ingredients here in Vermont,” said Ryan Chaffin of 14th Star Brewing.

CVE Century Ale is only available at the Halverson’s Tavern at the Champlain Valley Fair. And like at all of the bars at the fairgrounds, state liquor laws apply and you must consume the alcohol on site.

