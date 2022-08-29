Waffle Wagon introduced in Cambridge

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A food truck in Cambridge serving up all kinds of breakfast waffles. The Waffle Wagon business started in 2020 by a couple of friends that were tired of working in the food business during Covid. The idea was to introduce diversity in foods to more Vermonters, so the owners introduced a new way to eat waffles to the community. In an effort to get their name out, the Waffle Wagon is hosting Sunday Fun Days at Mazzarese Jewelery Design Studio. The fun day has other local vendors from the area with music, flowers, and jewelery,but still its all about waffles.

“We’ve kind of taken this opportunity to set up a life that we want to live. To look forward to coming in every day and doing what we do, and then other than the dishes at the end of the day it’s delightful at the end of the day too,” said Kevin McWhinnie of Waffle Wagon.

The wagon will be at the store front every Sunday until the 16th of October.

