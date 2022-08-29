Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to claim the prize. - File photo(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to claim the prize, but we still don’t know their name.

The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery says it was claimed by API Trust DTD. The state was not able to tell us where the recipient is from or who controls the trust.

Earlier this summer, the winning ticket for the $366.7 million jackpot was bought at a store in Middlebury.

It’s the first time in Vermont’s history that someone finally claimed the prize.

Jacqueline Posley of the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery says claiming your taxes on a Powerball at the end of the year can differ from state to state.

“There’s what’s called a cash payout amount, that doesn’t change. But at the end of the year, you do have to pay taxes on your winnings, and that will differ based on what state you are in,” Posley said.

The department is still waiting on the winner of the $1.7 million Tri-State Megabucks jackpot to come forward. The winning ticket was sold earlier this month in Bradford.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at an amusement park in New Hampshire was seriously injured after suddenly falling...
Worker seriously injured at New Hampshire amusement park
The Clarendon Fire Department was called in Friday night to help save dozens of animals from a...
Clarendon farm loses 30 cows in barn collapse
A Burlington motorist is facing multiple charges after police say he sideswiped into a police...
Man charged with negligent operation after sideswiping police cruiser
In this photo provided by Joseph Viger, Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi poses for a picture at a...
Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont
Police Lights MGN
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing

Latest News

An electric car caught fire Saturday on Interstate 91 in Putney.
Electric car catches fire on Interstate 91
Michah Boutin
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson
In this photo provided by Joseph Viger, Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi poses for a picture at a...
Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont
An inmate died at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield over the weekend. -...
Inmate death at Southern State Correctional Facility