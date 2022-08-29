Work continues on Burlington pod shelter despite lack of operator

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s still no operator to run the pod shelter for the homeless in Burlington’s Old North End.

Work continues at the site on Elmwood Avenue despite no one coming forward to run it.

It will have 30 structures to house the homeless.

The operator would monitor the day-to-day of the pods community and staff the facility at all hours of the day and night.

The mayor’s office has said numerous times they expect to make an announcement soon about who that operator will be.

However, without a pod community operator, the company will not even ship the pods to the area.

The city’s target date to have the pods up and running was originally July. It’s now in November.

