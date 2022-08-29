BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Warm and humid weather will continue into Tuesday with a greater risk for showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day. Most of Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures heading into the mid to upper 80s for one more day. Showers and thunderstorms will begin developing around mid afternoon, and continue into the evening and overnight hours. Thunderstorms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Skies should be dry by Wednesday morning. The day will start with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers will pop up again in the afternoon and temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. After that, cooler, drier air moves in for the end of the work week. Highs on Thursday will only be in the mid to upper 60s with partly sunny skies. We’ll see more sunshine on Friday with warmer temperatures, and most spots making it into the low 80s.

Dry weather continues into the weekend and early next week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for Saturday and into next Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures remain seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

