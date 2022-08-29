BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone - the last one of August! Summer is winding down, but not summer weather. Heat & humidity are making a comeback today as we make a run at the 90 degree mark yet again. There will be plenty of sunshine today, and Tuesday will start out with a lot of sunshine. But a frontal system coming in from the west on Tuesday will start to bring in showers & thunderstorms, first in northern NY by late morning, then spreading eastward into the Champlain Valley in the early afternoon. Those showers & thunderstorms will slowly move eastward across VT and into NH throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours. A few showers may linger into early Wednesday, otherwise it will be clearing out on Wednesday, and also cooling down and turning less humid.

September will start out cooler, fall-like temperatures on Thursday. But that fall preview won’t last long as temperatures quickly rebound on Friday, and especially into the holiday weekend.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the wet & stormy weather later on Tuesday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.