Construction crews hit gas pipe, 200 in Burlington without service

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - About 200 Vermont Gas customers are without service in Burlington’s South End.

Crews working on the Champlain Parkway construction hit a pipe Tuesday morning, causing a gas leak. It’s now been repaired.

Vermont Gas says customers should have service restored in the next few days. Parts of Flynn Avenue, Lake Forest Drive, Southwind Drive and Oak Beach Drive are affected.

