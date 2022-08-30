Construction crews hit gas pipe, 200 in Burlington without service

Crews working on the Champlain Parkway construction in Burlington hit a pipe Tuesday morning,...
Crews working on the Champlain Parkway construction in Burlington hit a pipe Tuesday morning, causing a gas leak.(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - About 200 Vermont Gas customers are without service in Burlington’s South End.

Crews working on the Champlain Parkway construction hit a pipe Tuesday morning, causing a gas leak. It’s now been repaired.

Vermont Gas says customers should have service restored in the next few days. Parts of Flynn Avenue, Lake Forest Drive, Southwind Drive and Oak Beach Drive are affected.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
An electric car caught fire Saturday on Interstate 91 in Putney.
Electric car catches fire on Interstate 91
In this photo provided by Joseph Viger, Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi poses for a picture at a...
Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont
An employee at an amusement park in New Hampshire was seriously injured after suddenly falling...
Worker seriously injured at New Hampshire amusement park
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York

Latest News

Authorities have identified the pilot whose plane crashed off the runway at the Bennington...
Police identify pilot in Bennington plane crash
There was a tasty celebration in Rutland on Saturday!
Rutland celebrates Whoopie Pie
The Rutland School Board will discuss its controversial mascot on Tuesday evening. - File photo
Rutland School Board to discuss controversial mascot
Jennifer Barrett
Scott appoints Orleans County state’s attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge