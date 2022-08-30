Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career.

Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!

But at 69 and coming off a few surgeries, Bayner says it’s time to relax.

“I have certain regions in the U.S. that I perform with huge followings. This is one of them. I’ve had a huge following through the years and I have a heartfelt thank-you to this community and I enjoy coming up here, the support has been really really nice,” Bayner said.

You can still catch his act at this year’s fair.

