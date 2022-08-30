Finding cheap eats at the Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Feeding a family at the Champlain Valley Fair could break the bank but there are deals to be had.

Fair food is delicious and it tastes even better when it’s a bargain!

“We want people to get a taste of our food and hopefully they’ll be back and it’s offering a great deal to the families,” said Alice Davis of the Mac Kitchen.

All over the fairgrounds, food vendors are offering $4 deals. You can find them on things like fries, on mac and cheese and various other things to sink your teeth into.

Watch the video to see what else our Darren Perron found to help you get a taste of the 10 best days of summer while staying on budget.

