Fire crews battle a blaze in Chazy

CHAZY, NY. (WCAX) - Multiple fire crews responded to a barn fire in Chazy, New York.

Crews say it happened on Dunn Road Monday. The barn garage was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

The garage is a total loss but the house attached was saved with some damage to the siding.

It’s still unknown what caused the fire and where it started.

Nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.