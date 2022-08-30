Fire crews battle a blaze in Chazy

(Source: WIFR)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHAZY, NY. (WCAX) - Multiple fire crews responded to a barn fire in Chazy, New York.

Crews say it happened on Dunn Road Monday. The barn garage was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

The garage is a total loss but the house attached was saved with some damage to the siding.

It’s still unknown what caused the fire and where it started.

Nobody was hurt.

