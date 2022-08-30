Fire investigators probe blaze at Beta Technologies

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway into a fire at Beta Technologies, the electric aerospace company.

The fire started inside a Conex container on the South Burlington property inside lithium-ion batteries.

The Vermont Air National Guard and the South Burlington and Williston fire departments all responded.

Crews say it took 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze and another 90 minutes to make sure everything was safe.

Firefighters know the batteries were responsible for the fire but they still don’t know exactly how it started.

“Something happened in one of the battery packs and it had a thermal event. We’re not sure exactly what but that thermal event cascaded the fire alarm system, the smoke alarm picked up that there was a fire starting, notified us immediately but within a two-minute span we had a pretty significant fire in a metal container that wasn’t gonna go anywhere,” South Burlington Fire Marshal Terry Francis said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the amount of gas possibly emitted by the burning batteries is not a danger to the community.

