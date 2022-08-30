Fundraising campaign to put a mural on Rutland City Hall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -: A crowdfunding campaign is helping put up a new mural in Rutland City.

The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program. It’s being led by the Chaffee Art Center.

The mural will go up on Rutland City Hall.

But the campaign needs to reach the $6,000 fundraising goal by the end of September. If it does, the project will receive a match of $12,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

The theme of the project promotes reading and books as a gateway to imagination and adventure.

Part of the portrait will have a child gazing upward while surrounded by flying books.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.