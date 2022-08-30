Grandparent scam resurfaces in Vermont
Aug. 30, 2022
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say the grandparent scam is back.
Police say they’ve received two recent reports of the scam in the city.
The scammer calls and says a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested.
They say you need to go to the bank, withdraw a large amount of cash and hand it over to a courier.
Police say victims have lost thousands of dollars.
If the scammers call you, don’t give them any information.
Investigators ask that you make a note of any phone numbers and contact your local police department with that info.
