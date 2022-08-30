Grandparent scam resurfaces in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say the grandparent scam is back.

Police say they’ve received two recent reports of the scam in the city.

The scammer calls and says a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested.

They say you need to go to the bank, withdraw a large amount of cash and hand it over to a courier.

Police say victims have lost thousands of dollars.

If the scammers call you, don’t give them any information.

Investigators ask that you make a note of any phone numbers and contact your local police department with that info.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

