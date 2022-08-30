Growers vie for best in show at Champlain Valley Fair

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The competition is on at the Champlain Valley Fair, as fruit, veggie and flower growers vie for best in show.

A ton of work goes into the setup of the garden center at the fair. If it grows, it’s there.

Judges will have the final say on which of the contenders are tops.

There are more than 400 competitive categories.

And there are some big and unusual harvests that bring the crowds in, too.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Michelle Perry who has worked at the garden center for more than 20 years. Watch the video to see.

