Hartford looking to regain top spot

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - We are less than a week away from the start of the high school football season here in Vermont, with eight games on tap for the first Friday Football Frenzy in four days time. That includes a battle of perennial D1 powers as St. J visits Hartford.

The last time we saw the Hurricanes, they ended up on the wrong end of a classic slobberknocker with CVU in the state semifinals, a 1-point loss on their home field that denied Hartford the chance to go to Rutland and play for a record 13th state championship. Well that obviously didn’t sit well with the Canes, who enter 2022 as one of the favorites in Division 1.

This is a program that typcially relies on its upperclassmen to learn the system and then bully the opposition on the ground as the kids get bigger and stronger, but last year’s group was able to threaten for the title with a lot of younger players in key roles. Hartford is hopeful that the lessons learned and massive uptick in experience will help them get over the hump and back to glory.

“I think the way that we finished last year, we really exceeded everybody’s expectations of being such a young team,” said Hartford head coach Matt Trombly. “We didn’t really know what our identity was going to be, having so much youth. And then this year coming back with the experience that we gained, and making it as far as we did, they’re really excited about it.”

“I think it’s just another case of not wanting to fall short,” added senior offensive lineman and defensive end Connor Tierney. “I know last year was a heartbreaker for us: it was on our home field, and that’s a big thing for us. So we all just have higher expectations for ourselves this year.”

“We’re definitely ready for this season,” added offensive and defensive lineman AJ Aldrich. “We’re ready for the competition that’s ahead for us.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.