Man arrested for allegedly stealing a car, driving impaired, and violating release conditions

File Photo(WABI)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime.

Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile, 29, is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

This comes after police spotted a car that was reported stolen from Cherry St. and Church St. in Burlington on Monday.

Officers say they were in a marked police cruiser when that stolen car drove at them head-on in the wrong lane before it swerved into the correct lane and stopped at the Simon’s Gas Station.

Police say Sheikh-Bile was behind the wheel and smelled like alcohol. He was taken into custody for Operating without Consent of Owner.

According to court paperwork, he violated the conditions of his release including not drinking and not driving.

