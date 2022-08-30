New warden director for Vermont Fish and Wildlife

By Elissa Borden
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s game warden service will soon have a new leader. Maj. Justin Stedman will be promoted to colonel and take over as the warden director on Sept. 24.

He replaces Col. Jason Batchelder.

Stedman has been with the warden service since 2004. He says the biggest changes since he began as a warden are technology and increases in bear activity.

But there are more changes on the way for wardens, who will now start responding to calls that state troopers have historically been called to.

“The big additions that we’re not traditionally involved with are animal cruelty investigations and then responses to state land issues. And in there is a caveat because we deal with wildlife management areas and state lands that belong to Fish and Wildlife but this will be more responding to issues at state parks,” Stedman said.

He says one of his biggest priorities is cracking down on the illegal trade of endangered species in an effort to keep Vermont’s wildlife safe.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Maj. Justin Stedman.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
An electric car caught fire Saturday on Interstate 91 in Putney.
Electric car catches fire on Interstate 91
In this photo provided by Joseph Viger, Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi poses for a picture at a...
Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont
An employee at an amusement park in New Hampshire was seriously injured after suddenly falling...
Worker seriously injured at New Hampshire amusement park
Michah Boutin
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary

Latest News

An investigation is underway into a fire at Beta Technologies, the electric aerospace company.
Fire investigators probe blaze at Beta Technologies
Two state-owned airports are struggling to find operators to run services on the ground.
State-owned airports struggle to find operators for ground services
Feeding a family at the Champlain Valley Fair could break the bank but our Darren Perron...
Finding cheap eats at the Champlain Valley Fair
mm
Finding cheap eats at the Champlain Valley Fair
Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his...
Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair