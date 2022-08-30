Police identify pilot in Bennington plane crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have identified the pilot whose plane crashed off the runway at the Bennington Airport on Monday.

They say Anthony LaFranco told them his 1967 Piper Cherokee Arrow had engine failure near the airport at about 5:15 p.m. and he tried to land on the runway but hit the fence. The plane ended up in a horse paddock instead.

The 40-year-old from Saratoga Springs, New York, was taken to the hospital with a significant head injury.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

