Rutland School Board to discuss controversial mascot
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland School Board will discuss its controversial mascot on Tuesday evening.
The meeting is about the mascot bill signed by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.
The bill stops public schools from having mascots that refer to racial groups, individuals, customs or traditions.
In Rutland, there was a push to change the mascot from the Raiders to the Ravens. While it originally went through, the name was changed back last year.
Tuesday evening, school board members will talk about the new law in Vermont and what it means for their mascot.
