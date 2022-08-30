Scott appoints Orleans County state’s attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont.

The governor has called on Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett to serve as a judge in Vermont Superior Court.

She will likely be sworn in sometime in September.

Barrett has served as the state’s attorney for Orleans County since 2015 and recently won the primary for another term.

A spokesperson for the governor said he will appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Barrett’s term, and assuming she wins her race in November, he will fill the vacancy again when the new term begins early next year.

