Small plane crashes in field near Bennington Airport

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A small plane crashes near the Bennington Airport Monday, sending the pilot to the hospital.

The pilot suffered a non-life threatening but significant head injury, according to the Bennington Police Chief.

The Bennington Banner reports, the four-seated Piper Cherokee Arrow, crashed in a farm field on Airport Road North, near the William H. Morse State Airport, where it was trying to land.

The police chief says calls came in around 5:15 p.m. A witness says the pilot appeared to be the only person in the plane.

He was airlifted to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.