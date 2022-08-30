Small plane crashes in field near Bennington Airport

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A small plane crashes near the Bennington Airport Monday, sending the pilot to the hospital.

The pilot suffered a non-life threatening but significant head injury, according to the Bennington Police Chief.

The Bennington Banner reports, the four-seated Piper Cherokee Arrow, crashed in a farm field on Airport Road North, near the William H. Morse State Airport, where it was trying to land.

The police chief says calls came in around 5:15 p.m. A witness says the pilot appeared to be the only person in the plane.

He was airlifted to the hospital.

