State-owned airports struggle to find operators for ground services

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two state-owned airports are struggling to find operators to run services on the ground. So what will happen if the jobs don’t get filled?

The state has been looking for what are called fixed-base operators the Morrisville-Stowe Airport and the Barre-Montpelier Airport without success.

And at the Barre-Montpelier Airport, the man running things told the state three years ago he wants to retire, but they still can’t find someone for the job.

“Show me a vibrant community that doesn’t have access to an airport,” said John Roberti, the fixed-base operator at the Barre-Montpelier Airport.

Roberti has been operating the airport for decades. He’s carrying on his family’s legacy. His father was the first fixed-base operator or FBO at the airport back in the 1940s.

FBOs organize services like refueling, mechanics and plane maneuvering for the airport.

Roberti, 71, notified the state three years he wants to retire but they still haven’t picked someone to take his place and it’s not clear if they’ve even had any viable applicants.

“If I were to go and there was nothing here, all of what is now my customers, half of them would probably get rid of their airplane,” Roberti said.

Roberti says the request for proposals to replace him is 120 pages long and the terms are untenable for prospective operators. He says they’re not getting paid enough and are being asked to do too much.

He says that an airport like Barre-Montpelier is important for local commerce.

“If they want to have a viable airport, I’m afraid that in many cases they don’t think of an airport that doesn’t have airline services as being worth much, but corporations do,” Roberti said.

Over at the Morrisville-Stowe Airport, their fixed-base operator recently didn’t renew their lease because the state would not let them transfer operations to one of their investors.

A few months later, pilots tell us there is an obvious reduction in flights.

Robert Burley is a pilot who lives around the corner from the airfield. He says he has been forced to move his plane to an airport an hour away.

“A lack of services-- for the amount of flying I do, I need dependable services without having to worry about where do I go to buy fuel or can I find somebody to help get the airplane out of a hangar,” Burley said.

Three pilots told me the state needs to fix the taxiway at Stowe-Morrisville and put in a larger fuel farm.

Burley is worried an airport with a lack of an FBO will hurt the economy in the surrounding area.

“We have a limited supply of qualified FBO people, a business plan that lacks some kind of predictability that the average business owner would like to see, but it’s not unique to Morrisville, it’s pretty much unique to the entire airport portfolio here in New England,” he said.

VTrans runs the airports and hires the FBOs. They wouldn’t make anyone available for an interview for this story, but VTrans did tell me they should be announcing the decision any day on an FBO for the Morrisville-Stowe Airport.

Meanwhile, Roberti hopes they find someone to run the Barre-Montpelier Airport soon so he has time to enjoy his retirement.

