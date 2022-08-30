Tips on preventing lithium-ion battery fires

Although lithium-ion batteries are normally safe, they may cause damage and even injury if they are assembled incorrectly, used or recharged improperly, or damaged.(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From lawnmowers to cellphones to e-bikes, lithium-ion batteries are commonly found in our everyday items.

Although they are normally safe, they may cause damage and even injury if they are assembled incorrectly, used or recharged improperly, or damaged.

Recently, an electric car caught fire on the interstate, and a fire broke out at Beta Technologies near the airport. Both fires were connected to lithium-ion batteries.

Firefighters say the main cause of fires like these is human error.

If you ever encounter a lithium-ion battery fire, here’s what experts say you should do.

“Get away from it. Literally, get away from it. If you’re to take any kind of action it would be to perhaps put a water mist on it from a distance. You could put it in dry sand, most people don’t have dry sand. Bucket of water, just completely submerge the thing and leave it there. Don’t pull it back out, just leave it there,” South Burlington Fire Marshal Terry Francis said.

Firefighters also say to stay vigilant and take extra care to make sure you’re using and charging your devices correctly.

