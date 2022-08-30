Vermont Democrats rally around candidates for November elections

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democratic candidates in the November election are rallying alongside their primary challengers.

The victors of the Aug. 9 statewide primary races gathered in Montpelier Tuesday alongside their challengers in the U.S. Senate, House, lieutenant governor and other races.

The election saw the second-highest primary turnout in state history. And it made history with the number of women and three LGBTQ candidates on the ballot.

The Democratic candidates moving onto November say they will focus on advancing issues dealing with abortion rights, climate change and bridging political division.

“That is our organized effort that is going to be by far the most ambitious happening campaign effort that is going to be the most ambitious, the most professional that is going to happen for everybody,” Vermont Democratic Party Chair Anne Lezak said.

The Democratic candidates will be up against Republicans from Gov. Phil Scott to Sen. Joe Benning to independent Liam Madden.

The election is on Nov. 8.

