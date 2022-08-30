Vermont DEC reminds boaters of safe practices

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The summer is winding down but boaters still have plenty of water time left, and that comes with responsibilities.

Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC says there are important things to do before, during and after boating.

That includes checking the weather, bringing the right gear, and cleaning, draining and drying boats before getting into the water to stop the spread of invasive species.

Then while you’re boating, don’t speed and create a wake, and after, throw away trash and clean your boat again.

For more safety rules and boating requirements, see the DEC website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.