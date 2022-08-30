Vermont hosts international agritourism conference

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Agritourism is taking center stage in Burlington this week. Representatives, farmers and educators from 56 countries are taking part in the global conference on Agritourism.

This is just the second global conference. The last one took place in 2018 in Italy, a leader in the practice.

More than 500 people are registered, and 350 are here in Vermont.

Organizers say they hope to showcase the state of Vermont and prove it has a lot of knowledge to share with the world.

Lisa Chase with the UVM Extension, one of the event organizers, says holding this conference helps the state position itself as a global leader in the practice.

“Agritourism is definitely one component of farm viability, sustainability and regenerative agriculture. Agritourism helps farms diversify, bring in additional income sources, hire other community members, family members with different skills, different interests and bring more money and bring more resources to our rural communities,” Chase said.

Chase believes agritourism is part of the future for Vermont agriculture.

The conference kicked off Tuesday morning and goes through Thursday

