Vermont school upgrade projects slowed by supply chain, labor issues

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Some school construction projects in Vermont remain unfinished as kids return to class, thanks to supply chain issues and labor shortages. It’s led some districts to delay projects or even can them altogether.

“It’s been glass, it’s been tile for the bathrooms, it’s the countertops,” said Shannon Warden, the principal of Mount Abraham Union High School.

School safety, security and general upgrades led Mount Abraham to make some upgrades. A major school renovation involving bathrooms and the main entrance kicked off last spring with an anticipated timeline to finish before teachers came back.

“When the ordering started for materials and supplies that we needed is when we got slowed down in the process,” Warden said.

The new lobby doesn’t have a timeline but some materials continue to be pushed back to December.

Bathroom renovations have also been a concern for Warden.

“We have tried to make sure that there are bathrooms available on either side of the building so kids don’t have to walk really long, long distances,” she said.

While the majority of bathrooms in the high school are being redone because of their age, students will have access to four single-stall bathrooms in the middle school and health office.

Students will also have access to 20 portable bathrooms outside with sinks. Security has been hired to monitor and ensure that students who have to step outside to use them are accounted for.

Warden says more single-stall bathrooms are expected to come back online next week and will follow that weekly pattern until all are done.

Mount Abraham isn’t the only school feeling the bottlenecks.

“Certainly we have had supply chain and labor shortages along the way but we have always been able to work around those,” said Brooke Olsen-Farrell, the superintendent of the Slate Valley Unified School District.

Fair Haven Union High got an upgrade to accommodate seventh and eighth grade; that project is done and ready to take students in, but some finishing touches are lacking. Some glass still needs to be installed and carpet laid. Then there have been larger adjustments.

“We did have an elevator project that was part of this larger middle school project,” Olsen-Farrell said.

Costs have increased. She says an elevator upgrade was scrapped due to a $1.4 million price tag.

They are about $200,000 over their initial budget with more anticipated adjustments.

Back in Bristol, they, too, experienced about a 20% increase because of material costs.

And while Warden feels the frustration about changing timelines, too, she urges patience and hopes others will keep their eyes on the finished product.

“All of this is temporary, and the patience and the waiting is going to be well worth it,” Warden said.

The Vermont Agency of Education says they have heard of issues impacting some districts across the state but that is only anecdotal, they don’t have any numbers.

As far as Mount Abraham, they say construction noise will be kept to a minimum during school hours to try to limit distractions.

