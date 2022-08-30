Vermont to see millions in water, sewer system upgrades

Gov. Phil Scott toured a plant in South Royalton on Tuesday, which has begun a $3.8 million...
Gov. Phil Scott toured a plant in South Royalton on Tuesday, which has begun a $3.8 million renovation project.(Photo provided)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Communities across Vermont will get major upgrades to water and sewer systems over the next 10 years, thanks in part to federal funding.

Gov. Phil Scott toured a plant in South Royalton on Tuesday, which has begun a $3.8 million renovation project. The majority of that is being covered by state and federal dollars, including American Rescue Plan funds.

State officials say $2 billion in investments are needed for Vermont’s drinking and wastewater systems. And roughly $750 million in funding is available for communities both big and small.

“These range from major wastewater treatment plant improvements that may run in the tens of millions of dollars to more modest projects. Vermont has 1,400 community drinking water systems in the state. The one here in South Royalton serves about 200 users but we have ones that serve two dozen users,” Vt. Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore said.

The South Royalton project will double capacity when complete, which officials say will allow the community to grow.

