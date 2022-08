PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A boil-water order has been issued for parts of Plattsburgh.

Officials say it’s because of an emergency water main repair on Maine Road.

The order is in effect for two roads and includes 44-50 Maine Road and 2-16 Caitlin Way, even numbers only.

The boil-water order will remain in effect until further notice.

