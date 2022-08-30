Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting

Teia Mobbs
Teia Mobbs(Courtesy: Burlington Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington.

Burlington police say investigators identified Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury, as a suspect and executed a search warrant in Waterbury.

They say she was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of Perkins Pier.

Mobbs was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

She was held on $25,000 bail.

The shooting at Perkins Pier was Burlington’s 22nd shooting incident of the year.

