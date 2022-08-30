What Vermont kids can expect on the first day of school

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for many Vermont kids and for the first time in years, pandemic protocols won’t be with them to start the year.

Vermont state guidance doesn’t recommend universal masking or regular testing. However, sick kids are being told to stay home no matter the illness.

School nurses play a key role in making case-by-case decisions this year, like when to test for COVID-19.

Students at Essex High School start their first day of school Wednesday. Just days before students flood the hallways, educators were setting up their rooms.

“There’s always a buzz in the air and it’s exciting,” said Shawn Montague, a special educator at Essex High School.

Montague says he’s expecting some normalcy this year.

“That includes academics, that includes relationships with their peers and teachers and all the other adults in the building,” said Montague.

He says during the pandemic, in general, he’s noticed some students fell behind. He says he’s excited to continue making progress with academics and social-emotional learning.

“It’s always on my mind and it’s always the core of what I do and how I do things with kids, but I think it’s taken more of a main focus,” said Montague.

Down the hallway, English teacher Kathrine Sullivan notes says students aren’t on a traditional track, but that it’s not a bad thing. She says over the past few COVID years as an educator, she’s gotten creative with teaching styles that she’ll continue into the years ahead.

“I think one of the things that this has done is highlight what was normal and where the problems were,” said Sullivan.

When it comes to teaching in yet another year where cases are expected to ebb and flow, she says she’ll be masked and ready for what the year brings.

“For my students, they will each make their own decisions, and hopefully they’re making that with their families. And I think we have to be really respectful that everybody’s making their own decisions,” said Sullivan.

Per Agency of Education guidelines this year, school nurses will decide whether symptomatic children should be tested and sent home.

“That is a very comfortable place for nurses to be in because that is what we do as part of our nursing assessment and making those decisions,” said Moriah McCullagh, the district nursing supervisor for the Colchester School District.

McCullagh notes masks and tests are readily available for when a student wants one or isn’t feeling well. She says schools are expecting peaks and valleys of COVID, similar to those seen with the stomach flu or colds.

“We’ve learned a lot about the virus,” said McCullagh. “And I think that some of the things that we’ve practiced in the last two years and that have been mandatory will be things that will continue to do, so frequent hand washing, cleaning surfaces and staying home when you’re not feeling well.”

Antigen and LAMP tests will be used for symptomatic students and staff.

