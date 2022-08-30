BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms will continue over the region into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Rain may be heavy at times through the overnight with a chance of a shower or two by daybreak. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Dewpoints will be dropping as well, feeling a bit more comfortable through the second half of the day.

Dry skies will be the standard as we head into the rest of the week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will be cool and almost fall-like on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will start to warm back up again starting Friday. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday and into the low 80s by Saturday.

Dry weather continues into next week. Temperatures will be just a bit cooler for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Partly sunny skies will continue through the middle of the week. Highs will remain mostly in the 70s.

