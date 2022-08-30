BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Like Monday, today is going to be a hot & humid day as we make a run for the 90 degree mark again (Burlington hit 87° for a high on Monday). And like yesterday, there will be lots of sunshine, but this time - only in the morning hours.

A frontal system moving in from the west will bring rounds of showers & thunderstorms from mid-afternoon, through the evening, and into the overnight hours. Some of those thunderstorms could drop some heavy downpours - anywhere from 1/2″ to 1-1/2″ or more of rain.

A few showers may linger into Wednesday morning, but then it will be clearing out and it will be turning cooler and less humid. A secondary, weaker cold front will move through from NW to SE Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the chance for just a few sprinkles. Then it will clear out for the rest of that first day of September on Thursday.

It will definitely feel like fall on Thursday with most spots topping out only in the 60s for highs. Overnight lows on Thursday night will be in the 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures will bounce back into the 70s for Friday with lots of sunshine.

The holiday weekend is looking very nice! Saturday will feature sunshine and warm temperatures. A weak cold front will come through on Saturday night with a slight chance for a shower. Then it will cool down a bit for the end of the Labor Day weekend.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking the stormy weather today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments that may affect you. -Gary

