Bicycle athletes put on a show for fair visitors

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A variety of bicycle athletes are wowing visitors at this year’s Champlain Valley Fair.

The BMX, FMX, and mountain bikers are doing daredevil stunts and stunning crowds during three daily shows put on by the riders from Dialed Action Sports. The group travels to fairs and show off their stunts for onlookers. And at least one youngster we talked to was seriously impressed.

“The show -- I don’t even know how to describe it. The stunts were awesome. Love them making the train at the end and doing the flips -- that was awesome,” said Kaeden Oliver.

The wind did give the riders a little trouble earlier Wednesday and prevented them from performing a few stunts.

The shows are at 12:30, 2:30, and 6:30 every day.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.