Brighton man arrested after trying to set house on fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brighton man is behind bars facing several charges for trying to set someone’s house on fire.

64-year-old Avery Buchman is accused of lighting a firework and placing it near a propane tank and parked car right next to an occupied house.

Vermont State Police say they responded to the scene on Gideon’s Mill Road at about 11:30 Monday night.

The homeowners extinguished the device. Police say Buchman fled to his home barricading himself inside. They say he exited several times brandishing a firearm to throw explosives at troopers.

He was eventually taken into custody and is being held without bail.

His charges include domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, third degree arson, and assault on law enforcement.

