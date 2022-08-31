LOOK: Police officer helps free hawk from car’s grill

A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.(Fairfax County Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A police officer in Virginia is being praised for helping a hawk caught in a car’s grill get free.

The Fairfax County Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page detailing Officer McLemore’s efforts.

A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.(Fairfax County Police Department)

They said she was called to an area of an interstate highway after a driver realized there was a hawk in their car’s grill.

McLemore helped free the hawk and had it taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
Teia Mobbs
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile
Man arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving impaired
A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently...
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

Latest News

Officials said a pit bull attacked the woman’s daughter, and the animal turned to the mother...
Dog attacks mother, daughter; sends 1 to hospital, officials say
Reading City, Pennsylvania, police issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry.
Amber Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania 13-year-old
“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York
File photo
NH investigators link explosion to school bus propane leak
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20